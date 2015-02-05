Lisa Kudrow Humbly Supports The American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a non-profit organization that resides in the United States. If it weren’t for the AHA there would be little effort in looking for ways to reduce disability and deaths that are caused by cardiovascular disease and even stroke. Did you know that the AHA formed in 1915, they were known as the “Association for the Prevention And Relief of Heart Disease.” And that’s not all they do in order to raise awareness, the AHA has also published important standards for preventing strokes in women.

The American Heart Association is a great cause and I’m not the only one supporting their organization. Lisa Kudrow, best known for her role in the TV sitcom FRIENDS has been supporting AHA, tweeting:

“I just donated to Jump Rope For Heart. Do the same! The American Heart Association is a great cause! Donate Today!” And she’s completely right. We are so proud of Lisa and her huge heart and drive to be a positive influence. Kudrow has always been a kind, loving and gentle soul.

Keep up the great work girl, you are special to so many!

(Visited 145 times, 1 visits today)

Related