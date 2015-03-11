The Best Tom Hanks And Justin Bieber Video Ever, By Carly Ray Jepsen

Carly Ray Jepsen is an amazing artist with talent and she’s been putting it to great use. Carly has been working on a music video for her song “I Really Like You.” And you won’t believe what stars you get to watch jump around, dance and do terrible lip syncing—don’t worry, Tom Hanks makes up for it and Justin Bieber.

Yep, Tom Hanks! That man has had me laughing more times than I can count. And who would have thought that Tom Hanks, Carly Ray Jepsen and Justin Bieber would all collaborate on a music video. The video is epic, we get to see Tom Hanks lip syncing to “I Really Like You.” The cinematography for the video was well done and I love the location they went with in New York City. Carly has been working super hard on everything she puts together. And we know that this took a lot of time.

Good for you girl, it made me smile and I’m sure that everyone else will because it’s fantastic. Ah, and it brings us back to the video done in 2012 by Carly “Call Me Maybe.” The video featured Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale and so many other wonderful artists.

If you haven’t seen the funny music video featuring, Tom Hanks and Justin Bieber then your missing out. And who doesn’t love dancing like you just don’t care? Go check it out!

Carly Ray Jepsen – I Really Like You – 2015

Carly Ray Jepsen (Feat , Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, etc) – Call Me Maybe – 2012

