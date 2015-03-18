Justin Bieber TOASTED on Positive Celebrity Gossip

What a great time for a non SNL-ROAST BUT TOAST and Justin Bieber is our Target. It’s always a perfect time to remember the best traits about a person. Why? Well, because for some reason the media has turned to shaming people, desperately seeking attention (viewers and readers like you) for the mistakes, heartaches and trials people have. Instead, we should be pointing out the positives about people around the world. “Celebrity News,” shouldn’t ever focus on the negative in talents lives. And I’m just going to go out on a limb here and say that it’s not right to bring people down, ever.

Ah, they say…

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” but I beg to differ because words cause people to break. And we don’t have to go into much detail there for you to know what I mean. Unless, you’ve been living under a rock your entire life and you don’t know how difficult the hand can be that life deals you… And I doubt your that sheltered, if you are, then here’s a quick summary, life is hard, people are mean, bullies push people to suicide and addictions and families suffer—words hurt, period.

Yes, it might be a person’s choice in the end, but with a few kind words and loving heart it would be less often and less problematic. Justin Bieber knows what it means to live a life of poverty. After all, he did start from the bottom and climb his way to the top, no? Let’s Roast the Biebs because it’s a proven fact that most people remember the mistakes we make in life, rather than the moments where we deserve a TOAST…. or a gold star on the forehead, whatever you prefer.

Biebs we hope you enjoy this ROAST and TOAST because you deserve to see, feel and be reminded of the good you’ve done as well. I really think a true man grows by seeing the big picture, but the media has only shown you half—so here’s the rest.

LOVE

Justin, you started from the bottom and worked your way to the top. And we’re pretty sure you realize how hard it is to live in poverty. You’re a human being with feelings and emotions and we know you can never forget the memories a child of yourself-running around the house banging on pots and pans, singing on the guitar and watching your mama work hard just so you could be creative in those fun ways. And one day the decision was made to post a few YouTube videos, Scooter saw you and BAM, you finally were getting the life you deserved.

God gives his hardest battles to those who struggle—and life isn’t always easy. People don’t realize that money doesn’t define a person, their heart does, we know where your heart has always stood.

Justin loves his WHOLE family, friends, fans, co-workers and pretty much nearly anyone he can make smile. How do I know this? How am I a reliable enough source to say this? Well, did you know that Justin has a brother and sister? Yep, Jazym and Jaxon.

He loves spending good quality time with them as you can see in some of his Instagram photo’s.

And any Beliber knows that Justin, Scooter, his mother and so on, go outside and give away tickets at Justin’s concerts. This might seem like a small deed, but how many singers do you know that do this? And not only that, but he even buys his fans pizza while they are waiting outside.

Actions speak louder than words and he always follows through with both to the very best of his ability.

One more positive here, Justin Bieber’s fans aren’t all the ones standing outside in cold lines… There are some that are taking some of their final breaths… And he even goes to hospitals before and after concerts to visit his fans. A good example was when he went to Primary Children’s to visit a cancer patient that we personally knew.

It was touching and he makes patients around the world so happy—that’s love.

Check him out singing to his cute siblings—awe.

CHAIRITY

Justin, remember the time you were in town for a concert in Guatemala? You made an awesome detour to go help build a school and we’re not quite sure, but if I remember right, you called the work “selfish,” but I personally believe that it was a selfless and awesome example. Plus, you helped out a community in need. And you talked about how wonderful of an experience it was for you.

“I’m doing this because it makes me happy, but it’s also, it’s also helping so many other amazing people and I met this beautiful girl named Shelly and instantly had a great connection, she was just, she was beautiful, she had such a sweet soul and followed me around everywhere.”

What an amazing example J-dawg has become and setting an example because more of us should be volunteering, loving and accepting everyone more often.

When’s the last YOU helped out your community in any way at all? (REMEMBER: You DON’T have to be rich to help a community. You can volunteer at the salvation army and homeless shelters, boys and girls club, hospitals and so many other places). There are no excuses, so with a busy life, schedule and personal life, Justin still has found time to put in his work out of the love in his heart—sweet stuff.

And the volunteer and charity work go beyond this one event. He’s constantly looking and striving for more opportunities to help.

3. SELFLESS, AGAIN

Justin, I know you remember what it was like not getting a ticket to a concert. And you also know how to let your fans have some fun. It’s amazing the way you donate tickets and the way you let fans be sneaky and silly like you.

Again, another self-less deed, I’ve yet to attend a concert where an artist is not selfish and let’s some of his fans sneak through, that’s just a good-time in general and a good date-night.

How many memories did you create on Sept 11, 2012? I’m sure a lot of people remember that date. And I’m sure it was a fun one.

Check out this awesome pre-concert tweet from the tweep. LOL, dork.

4. BLIND FAITH

Whether you believe in a high-power, God or your atheist it doesn’t matter. You are allowed to be who you are and you are proud of it, right? Well, hopefully.

Justin believes in God and he prays for the less fortunate. He knows it’s important to have faith and he even has a Pastor. Life isn’t just about playing hard, working hard and having fun. There’s that spiritual sense of awareness that everybody needs in order to relax.

At least, that’s how it is for me and apparently Justin because praying occurs when you have blind faith that God will answer your prayers. And he always does—maybe not when you want, but when YOU NEED.

This picture rings true to me because Justin is also a talented artist—seeing as he can draw as well. But, the other day when I was having a hard time in my town, I was listening to K-LOVE RADIO and an amazing song came on called “ Lord I’m Ready Now.”

You see Justin Bieber wanted this ROAST to be like the event where you burn all your bad memories. And this last week was the same for myself.

The art to the right is important because of what I saw on the side of the road—take a look below. Art is absolutely magnificent and can touch me because as I was PRAYING, I asked for forgiveness and quickly, looking to my right… I saw that… It might not be as pretty, but it has the same message and it spoke to me the way it was meant to when the person drew the words on that wall.

”Jesus loves us forever,” personally that was an answer to my prayers. Art like this can inspire and help someone feel so special at just the right time. After all, God works through his people because he cannot be here to physically comfort us, he sends people in our lives to influence us.

And whoever you chose to let influence is up to you because again, he gave us agency.

So, here’s a Justin Bieber ROAST TO THE BAD AND NEGATIVE and A TOAST to the future. Thanks for being a real man J-Dawg. There will always be haters and you know that, but if you know that you are doing good because that’s the right thing to do, then you’re good in whatever high-powers eyes you believe in—life is about being a good person.

Being evil never helped a person feel good—but the light in us shines when we make another soul smile.

Blessed Be

[IMAGES CREDIT JUSTIN BIEBER/INSTAGRAM, INSTAGRAM]

