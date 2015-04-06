Lily James Past, Present and Future Films!

Lily James was born in Esher, Surrey and grew up with in a family of actors and musicians. She is best known for her role in the 2015 Cinderella. Lily James studied acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in Londons—she then graduated in the year of 2010, beginning her acting career. Lily will be a part of a few upcoming films that you should keep up-to-date with because she is exceptional in all her films.

Let’s take a look at Lily James in her previous films and upcoming films—we hope you enjoy the beauty.

Lily James past films from 2012 http://lauraramonique.com:8080/wp-content/uploads/slideshow-gallery/warth-2015.png This is one of Lily James past films from 2012. She did a great job acting in Warth of the Titans, playing Korrina.

Lily James, Fast Girls (2012) http://lauraramonique.com:8080/wp-content/uploads/slideshow-gallery/fast-girls-lily-james.png "A street smart runner develops an intense rivalry with an equally ambitious wealthy young athlete," where she plays Lisa Temple

Lily James, Broken (2012) http://lauraramonique.com:8080/wp-content/uploads/slideshow-gallery/broken-2012.png Lily James played in Broken (2012) as Older Skunk

Lily James, Broken (2012) http://lauraramonique.com:8080/wp-content/uploads/slideshow-gallery/broken2-2012.png Excellent cinematography in Broken with Lily James.

Cinderella (2015) http://lauraramonique.com:8080/wp-content/uploads/slideshow-gallery/cinderella-2015.png Lily James in Cinderella. Absolutely stunning.

Cinderella (2015) http://lauraramonique.com:8080/wp-content/uploads/slideshow-gallery/cinderella-20152.png Beautiful shot from Cinderella with Lily James.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) http://lauraramonique.com:8080/wp-content/uploads/slideshow-gallery/post-prod-zombies.png The film is currently in post production, but Lily James will play Elizabeth.

