Noah Cyrus Joins Peta2 Campaign To Help Save Ecosystem

Miley Cyrus has one adorable and smart little sister(Noah Cyrus). Noah has been working hard to start a campaign that would put an end to dissecting animals in the classroom. Noah Cyrus has joined to peta2 for this intriguing new campaign. The ad’s for Noah Cyrus’s campaign are hauntingly beautiful—they look amazing and feature her laying on a cold metal table, chest ripped open, exposing major organs, the attempt in comparing the animals being dissected was perfect.

An animal rights group claims that it’s beginning to harm the ecosystem, stating:

“Every year, more than 10 million animals are dissected in secondary school and college science classes. Most of them come from biological supply houses that sell cats obtained from animal shelters, fetal piglets cut from the wombs of pigs killed in slaughterhouses, and frogs who are taken from the wild—a practice that wreaks havoc on local ecosystems. Studies have repeatedly shown that virtual dissection is more effective in teaching biology than cutting up dead animals.”

Truthfully, you don’t have to CUT into something to learn about it, especially because there are cadavers, couldn’t they use these studies on animals that have already passed on? I guess that’s a question we will find out more about with time. What do you think about the peta2 campaign? Did it bother you to dissect animals when you were in middle-school or high-school? We want to hear form YOU! And don’t forget to check out the video below for a more in-depth explanation!

NOAH CYRUS

Blessed Be!

