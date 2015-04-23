The Sean Anderson Foundation “Pays It Forward!”

Big Sean loves his mama and he loves serving others—right now Big Sean is getting ready to use social media, to get eyes looking at his #ItTakesOne campaign. The campaign runs in conjunction with his “Sean Anderson Foundation.”

The Sean Anderson Foundation is meant to encourage people to help others, with random acts of kindness and then share them on their social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and encourages them to use the hashtag #ItTakesOne—what a great idea.

I’ve always loved the idea of “pay it forward,” but for some reason down the line—somebody just stops paying it forward and the game ends. It sucks to see a great game, with a positive influence come to an end and we would love to encourage you as well, to take part of “The Sean Anderson Foundation.” Think about it, service work always, always makes you feel good inside, right? And Big Sean believes “One man can change the world,” as it reads on it his website:

ONE MAN CAN CHANGE THE WORLD Big Sean aka Sean Anderson wants to make the world a kinder place, and it starts with your random act of kindness. Inspired by his grandmother’s ability to break through boundaries of poverty, racism, and sexism, Sean encourages his fans to make a difference.

Join in the spirit of Sean’s song “One Man Can Change the World” and participate in a chance at prizes including VIP tickets, Meet and Greets and more. To take action, share your random act of kindness story on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook using the hashtag #ItTakesOne #ITTAKESONE

And according to VIBE, the loving rapper will be announcing ANOTHER campaign that will run jointly with “The Sean Anderson Foundation.” These types of foundations can truly change lives—for example, a time when I “paid it forward.” I was walking around Walgreens’ lookin for a protein shake, I overheard a lady talking to a pharmacist about the cost of her medication—she didn’t have it, poverty is real and I knew that as a fact. I have a huge heart and because of it, I felt encouraged to purchase, what I later found out was, her blood pressure medicine.

She began to cry—as she gave me back a dollar. And I told her to have a blessed day and walked away. Never to see the beautiful stranger again. You can change a life and make a difference in the smallest ways. All you have to do is look for opportunity and in America—it’s everywhere. What do you guys think about Big Sean and his awesome charity work? Don’t you think it’s great to see talent get involved where they can and make a real difference in the world.

Making a difference isn’t about how much money you donate—it’s about changing lives. You don’t have to be rich to make a difference and you don’t have be a “celebrity,” either. There are so many opportunities in every single state and country. Have you done your part as a citizen? We want to here what our lauraramoniquer’s think about charity, paying it forward and “The Sean Anderson Foundation.

