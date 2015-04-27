What Hilary Duff Taught Us About Her Roles & Dieting!

Do you remember being younger and watching the Disney Channel, getting ready to catch the next episode of “Lizze McGuire?” Ah—it was just like yesterday, those Friday evenings with Hilary Duff. Honestly, we couldn’t have spent television hours any better. Hilary Duff has always been about having a positive attitude. And even though she took a three-year break to care for her son Luca, she’s stepping back out into the limelight. Lizze McGuire, may have made her star—but it’s her personality that shines

And whether Hilary Duff is on screen filming a television series—or singing music, she does an extraordinary job showcasing all her talents. It’s important to share our talents with the world and it’s important t be a positive influence. Duff has been an excellent example, as a mother, actress and musician. The 27-year-old star has decided to take hold of her acting career, as she now plays in a new television series called “Younger.” And she adores her character role because she’s a “hot mess,” stating:

“I embrace the mess. I had to be careful not to screw up in public as a child actor. So on my new show, Younger—which is written by Darren Star, who created Sex and the City—it’s really fun for me to play Kelsey, a 27-year-old book editor whose personal life is a hot mess. She always chooses the wrong guy, drinks way too much, and has to cover for herself the next morning.”

Hilary Duff is a woman with many talents, loves, likes and even dislikes. Duff currently posed for Shape Magazine for the May issue and wasn’t afraid to open up about her dieting and routines, stating:

“Keep it simple, be realistic, and never, ever say no to cheese. There’s so much pressure to always have it together, and I’m not falling for it. You see supermodels who have babies, and the next week they look as if they were never pregnant. That was not the case with me. Some days I feel great, others I feel pretty normal, and that’s acceptable.” she continued to stress that diets are jus too much of a challenge for her and even her sister, saying:

“I rely on grown-woman food. I’d rather have someone pull my fingernails off than hunker down and go on an actual diet. It’s so hard for me! My sister Haylie and I once considered doing a baby-food diet, but it just sounded too disgusting.” Well, which would you pick? A a nice cheesy grilled cheese—or a healthier salad? What do you think about HilaryDuff’s come back as a single mother? The woman has a good head on her shoulders and we’re glad to see her doing so well.

Happiness in life is key—and when you find it, well, that just means you’re thankful for everything you already do have in life.

