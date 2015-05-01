Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner want to Feed America

Jeremy Renner and Scarlet Johansson are easily among the top stars of recent years with their appearance most recently together in the Avengers films as Hawkeye and Black Widow respectively, so it should come as no surprise that these fabulous people are lending their fame and celebrity to help improve the world that they live in. Feeding America is a charity that has existed since 1979 that has focused on helping those less fortunate – homeless, low income families, single parents, etc. with being able to feed their family and with that help, hopefully be able to make a living for themselves and be able to give back. They are an incredibly transparent organization and last year alone fed 46 million Americans with 3.3 billion meals. Think about that – that’s absolutely incredible and they’re posed to outperform that this year and years to come because of generous donations from people across the country and indeed across the world. In a pair of videos released on the Ad Council YouTube Channel, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner speak about the poverty stricken Americans who sometimes can’t really feed their families, and experiences that they themselves have dealt with. These pair of celebrities are incredible and loving, and we love them for what they’re doing and encourage them to keep going with it and we hope to see more celebrities do the same! Check out the videos below and let us know what you think and visit FeedingAmerica.org to read more about the charity.

