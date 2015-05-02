Vegan Celebrities And Dieting, Love Yourself & Animals!

Veganism has taken over Hollywood for quite some time now and there are some A-list celebrities that have taken up the new and healthy lifestyle. Veganism means you can’t eat or wear any animal products—all of which include, leather, wool, honey and even milk. These vegan celebrities have taken on a challenge—I have to say, I love my meat. The new trend of vegan celebrities continues to rise. And you just might be surprised which celebrities practice this lifestyle.

Vegan celebrities are all over Hollywood and not only do they look healthier—they are healthier. Celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Joaquin Phoenix, Lea Michele and even Ellen DeGeneres have taken on the vegan lifestyle. And when you’re on a vegan diet, you cannot help but lose weight, as you’re filling the body with all those nutrient’s they have been missing, from all that junk food that’s accessible. It’s always important to remember to have a healthy way of eating, there are many diseases that can be prevented with just a simple diet change. And it doesn’t mean you need to follow the vegan celebrities—it just means make healthier adjustments. A vegan lifestyle might not be for everybody, but there are those people, like these celebs that adore the lifestyle change.

And that’s just their choice, just because a celebrity has chosen a diet like Veganism, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other options that fit with your needs. These vegan celebrities feel the lifestyle fits them and their needs. And they would love to encourage others to be healthier, but not ashamed. And always remember that you’re beautiful just the way you are, inside and out. And many celebrities aren’t vegans just because the healthy lifestyle. The vegan celebrity Ellen DeGeneres has spoken out, stating:

“If you want to test cosmetics, why do it on some poor animal who hasn’t done anything? They should use prisoners who have been convicted of murder or rape instead. So, rather than seeing if perfume irritates a bunny rabbit’s eyes, they should throw it in Charles Manson’s eyes and ask him if it hurts.”

― Ellen DeGeneres, My Point… And I Do Have One

And even Jonathan Safran has spoken up about Veganism, stating:

“Perhaps in the back of our minds we already understand, without all the science I’ve discussed, that something terribly wrong is happening. Our sustenance now comes from the misery. We know that if someone offers to show us a film on how our meat is produced, it will be a horror film. We perhaps know more than we care to admit, keeping it down in the dark places of our memory– disavowed. When we eat factory-farmed meat we live, literally, on tortured flesh. Increasingly, that tortured flesh is becoming our own.”

― Jonathan Safran Foer, Eating Animals

When it really comes down to the big picture, the question pops up, “Is it right to eat and wear meat? Does testing on animals and let them suffer?” We want to hear what you think about veganism! And if you have tried the diet, why? If you quit, why did you quit? Don’t forgetttt to subscribe to our page, so you can stay up to date with the latest positive celebrity news.

Blessed Be

