Kate Middleton writes in support of Children’s Hospice Week

Kate Middleton is already well known for her charitable and loving attitude. The Princess of Cambridge who married into the royal family in April, 2011, after having dated Prince William for years prior. She was born to a middle-class family but met William at University. Since becoming a royal, Kate has used her position of influence in a positive manner, speaking out in favor of several charities including UNICEF, Action on Addiction, A Place2Be, as well as several others. As we covered a couple of months ago, Kate seeks more open discussion about the problems of Depression and Anxiety and other mental health disorders with the charity Place2Be.

In the UK it’s Children’s Hospice Week, and Kate has made her thoughts known, as she feels it is important to show her support and help raise money and awareness for families who have children with life-limiting illnesses. In a short letter, the Duchess of Cambridge wrote:

“For families of children with life-limiting conditions, every moment is precious and every memory needs to be cherished and celebrated. Children’s hospices strive to create happy moments in the most difficult times any family could face. I hope you will join me in supporting Children’s Hospice Week and work to make every moment count for all of our families.”

This week is a week of fundraising and bringing awareness to hopefully help those suffering the most with these illnesses. We think it’s fantastic that Kate has again shown her support for this and we wish the absolute best for the Duchess who has just given birth to a lovely daughter.

