Demi Moore, Trendsetter and Incredible Person

When you hear the name Demi Moore, thoughts of her as a sex symbol, producer, and powerful woman often come up. Demi Moore has certainly played her share of incredible roles, likely best known for her roles as Molly Jensen in Ghost and JoAnne Galloway in A Few Good Men. Younger people may remember her more for being the voice of Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame or as Madison Lee in Charlie’s Angels Full Throttle. Many others remember her for her marriage to the much younger and handsome, Ashton Kutcher, which was a long lasting relationship that only just ended. However, something that many people don’t know about Demi Moore is her dedication to helping others and using her position as a celebrity for positive reasons, trying to make the world a better place as much as she can. She is known for her support of UNICEF, AIDs Research, Free the Slaves, which is a charity about helping the children of war escape from becoming sex slaves or other unfortunate situations. In addition to all of this, Demi Moore and her then husband, Ashton Kutcher started the Demi and Ashton Foundation, which eventually became Thorn. It’s a charity that focuses on trying to end sex slavery and child pornography and help the victims of these crimes. Even after the two split, they have still worked hard on Defending Children with their Thorn Foundation.

We would just like to applaud Demi Moore for her hard work and dedication to trying to help those who are suffering, and her love that she displays. You’re amazing Demi Moore! Keep it up!

