Fifth Harmony Encourages You to be An Angel for Animals

Fifthy Harmony, the incredibly popular girl band formed in 2012 from X-Factor, has thrown their support behind PETA2’s campaign “Angels for Animals”. They’ve joined fellow stars Pink and Rachel Crow encouraging everyone to be an Angel to animals, which to them means to always adopt your pets and to never buy them from potentially abusive pet stores and breeders. They also remind you to help prevent the pet overpopulation by spaying or neutering your new pet, and to treat them like family by not abusing them by leaving them outside for inordinate amount of times. Additionally they urge to not support circuses or other events that exploit animals, and to keep cruelty out of your closet; don’t by clothing that has real fur involved. Check out Fifth Harmony’s PSA below and let us know what you think about it.

