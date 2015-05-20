Beyonce is in Haiti to see the results of Humanitarian Efforts

Beyonce Knowles is frequently named the Queen due to her incredible talent, hard work, and massive success. Married to Jay Z, they are the most powerful and influential couple in popular music. For some, fame and fortune can get to their head but not Beyonce. Beyonce has always been an incredible inspiration and a stand up person. She’s worked with several charities before and has given back so much to those who have helped her become what she is today – a goddess of music. Five years ago, Haiti was rocked and devastated by a horrific earthquake that took the lives of over 300,000 people. Humanitarian efforts have made a huge impact on helping those affected get back on their feet. Included in this is Beyonce’s own organization, Beygood. Beygood is a fantastic organization trying to help those affected by major natural disasaters, most recently assisting with the horrible Nepal earthquake that wreaked havoc within the small Asian country. But now, Beyonce has returned to Haiti to see what has happened there, along with the United Nations. Beyonce spent some time helping spread food and clean water around those who are still so affected by what happened there. In an interview with TIME Magazine, Photographer Gael Turine said:

The wounds are still here, and everyone says that they’re living in worse conditions than before. It’s absolutely devastating to see. It’s very tragic that, after five years, many people are still struggling to survive in these terrible conditions. I’m glad and proud that Bey was able to make the trip down to assist and hopefully encouragesome of the Haitians to keep fighting and pressing on.

Our hearts are with those Haitians that are still struggling, along with anyone else in the world who is going through a tough time. We believe in you.

