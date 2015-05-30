Becky G And Austin Mahone Influence Students To Graduate!

Becky G and Austin Mahone know how to set up bucket lists and they’ve already helped me add one to my list. The cute couple both had the opportunity to play with Cheetahs at the animal sanctuary in Southern California—they also got to play with baby tigers, how freaking adorable is that? And they weren’t just out and about, the two were actually headed to the “Get Schooled Mas Challenge,” event.

The GetSchooled official website explains the competition and notes how over 1,000 high schools are competing in the competition, stating:

“More than 1,000 high schools are competing in this year’s Graduate for Más Challenge! You and your school could earn $500 by the beginning of December if you and your classmates all commit to graduate! Get started by Making the Promise and tell your friends to do the same. Just click on the “Make the Promise,” and with just a simple promise to graduate your in the running to win, woot! And as of this morning they’ve announced how many have currently joined the challenge, stating:

“352,277 other students have already made the promise, now it’s your turn to join the community and get support from others.”

Are you ready to take the challenge with your friends because that’s a pretty low number, especially with that many schools taking part in the competition. The Taco Bell Foundation has already donated $20,000 in grants and scholarships in recognition of all the schools high achievements—sweet deal! Glad to hear that two amazing A-list celebrities care enough to help encourage others to stay in school and graduate. Becky G, Austin Mahone, thanks for the awesome bucket list item and for being a positive influence in the world. And if you haven’t subscribed to our Newsletter, we would love to keep you updated on the latest celebrity news and gossip.

