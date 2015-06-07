Ariana Grande Stands As Role Model And Female Activist

Ariana Grande might be best known for her role on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious,” as well as, “Sam and Cat,” but the “Break Free,” singer has a very strong voice and when it comes to speaking her mind, she’s not afraid—I love when a person isn’t afraid of being themselves and speaking their mind. Ariana Grande took to Twitter to rant about a few things on her mind, including how if a man has sex, he’s not considered a slut and if a woman does, she is automatically “a slut.” And she goes on to discuss deeper matters, stating:

“being “empowered”…… is not the same as being a “bitch”…

HAVING SOMETHING TO SAY……is not the same as HAVING A BAD ATTITUDE……

what I meant when I said what I said about not being Sean’s ex is that I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future PROPERTY / POSESSION.

I…… do not. belong. to anyone. but myself and neither do you. “

And honestly, she’s completely right, the agency we have in this life is ours and nobody owns us, we are free. And that’s not all, Ariana continued,

“I have not been having the boy questions in my interviews lately because I have come to the realization that I have SO. MUCH. MORE. to talk about. I’m currently making the best music I”ve ever known, working my ass off every single day, performing / creating for my babes and getting the chance to meet and hug my babes all over the world every day.

I come from a long bloodline of female activists. my aunt Judy was the first Italian American female president and national press club in Washington DC, I think she would have been proud of me for speaking up about something that has been bothering me personally for so long.

Gloria Steinem published an article in 1989 titles “After Black Power, Women’s Liberation”… and 46 years later… we’re still not quite there yet!

If a women has a lot of sex ( or any sex for that matter)…. she’s a “slut.”

If a man has sex….. HE’S. A. STUD. a BOSSSSSS. A KING.

If a woman even TALKS about sex openly…. she is shamed!

But if a man talks or RAPS freely about all the women (or more commonly used “bitches”/”hoes”… how lovely) he’s had… he is regaled.

If a women is seen with a friend with a penis, there is an immediate assumption of romance or sex and she is labeled!!

If a man is seen with a woman… his status is elevated / celebrated. “AWW SHIIIT HE SMASHED!!!!!.



I know y’all already know this but the double standard and misogyny are still ever present. I can’t wait to live in a world where people are not valued by who they’re dating / married to / attached to, having sex with ( or not ) / seen with….. but by their value as an individual.

One more thought… my honeymoon diaries are my way of sharing absolutely as much as I can with my fans. that is something I have done since day one and never plan on changing. It is a safe enviorment for me to be myself and share funny, special, personal things with my fans and to laugh about silly things I’ve done/ things I’m going to through. I don’t plan on monitoring or changing that because there are more eyes on me now than there were before. I love y’all with all my heart…. you’ve accepted and celebrated me not only as an artist but as a person since day one and nothing will change that or change me,” and then she sweetly ended with the quote,

“any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of status quo will treat her as something of a dirty jokes. She will need her sisterhood,” by Gloria Steinem.

Girl, your words said enough.

Blessed Be!

(Visited 579 times, 1 visits today)

Related