Hilary Duff, Flirty And Ready For Mingling!

My question is, why is it so hard to find a man that can make you laugh, smile and feel special all at the same time? And I’m not the only person wondering that exact question. Hilary Duff was recently rejected by some men on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” which I don’t understand because Hilary Duff is nothing less than amazing inside and out. And not only that but she hasn’t even asked those men for much aside from manners, respect and real acceptance.

Apparently, the guy hung up after opening up about what type of man she was looking for, stating:

“Someone that can make me laugh, has a good personality. I like funny banter.” And another guy hung up when she admitted she wanted a guy who wasn’t just “straight unemployed.” And I don’t see anything wrong with that either, why would you want someone who is lazy?

Women want a man who isn’t afraid to get out of the house and won’t be afraid of attention if it comes, we’re attention whores, no? The 27-year-old might be a single mother, but she’s gorgeous, flirty and ready to mingle, after all, she did join Tinder!

