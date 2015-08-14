Nicki Minaj Visits A Philadelphia Hospital And Inspires Children To Follow Their Dreams! What An Amazing Woman!

Nicki Minaj has an amazingly huge heart. And that’s probably why she didn’t have a problem admitting that she might just cry a little during her service project, visiting a Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia.

She spoke to the children and spent quality time with them all. Nicki even shared some stories about her life and how she pursued her music career, stating:

“I know that I wanted to be uh—in the arts of some sort. I wanted to be like an actress at first, I thought I was going to be in a soap opera, my mother used to watch soap opera’s every day, all day. And I said I’ll be on a Soap Opera and I’m going to be able to buy my mother a house.”

After Nicki spent time sharing her stories, the children were also able to give her a remarkable experience by sharing their life stories and dreams.

They even talked about Pizza and her favorite toppings. This matters, pizza is amazing.

It’s so amazing that The Ryan Seacrest Foundation teamed up with Nicki to make their dreams come true. How are all of my Lauraramoniquer’s tonight? Interested in watching the interview, check it out on their official Facebook Page! And don’t forget to subscribe to our Newsletter and stay up to date with our latest positive celebrity gossip!

(Visited 389 times, 1 visits today)