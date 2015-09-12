Zedd Opens Up On Why He Doesn’t Do Stick To One Genre & Tabloid Rumors!

Zedd might only be 25 years-old, but he’s one talented musician And we’ve talked about his musical influences before—they aren’t the normal bands and genres you would assume. Queen being one just one of them.

Zedd did a recent interview with MUCH at Digital Dreams festival. Zedd opened up about the goals he’s turned into dreams, life and his musical influences, stating:

“I’ve been making metal for far longer than I’ve been making electronic music; and I’ve been making classical for far longer than I’ve been making electronic music. So technically, I’m still new to EDM. That’s why it’s so important for me that people don’t ever put me in the EDM box because maybe I’ll want to make an entirely acoustic album next, and I want to make sure people know that’s me.”

And I find it so freakin’ humbling that he says “I’m still new to EDM.” And if you’ve heard his latest hits you wouldn’t think he was ‘new,’ at all. The cool thing about Zedd is he truly doesn’t stick to one genre and there’s more to love.

And he also opened up being in the tabloids, but he handles it well, stating:

“There were a million things were written about me in the tabloids, at first it’s really weird…cause I’ve never had press about me, about anything than my music, I’ve never wanted it, I’ve never been the type of guy to go out there and like talk about other people,I’ve never been the guy to do something bad, or whatever people write about. I just make music because I love music and that’s why I’m here. And then suddenly out of nowhere, people started making up stories about me. And then they would translate to a different language. And then from then on it would be something different. It was super weird at the beginning. He continued, “But at some point I just realized that’s how the world is, there’s magazines and tabloids that make their money by making up stories that would get a lot of clicks—that people would talk about and that was the world that it is and I just decided not to read about it.”

When you’re in the limelight it can be difficult and it is truly best to stay away from the negative news all over the media. And the good news is tabloids don’t phase Zedd and that means his opening in Utah had to be good—and it was the best night ever!

When he opened his tour in Salt Lake City, Utah, our EDM scene didn’t expect the kind of show Zedd gave us. And to be frank, we haven’t had a rave like that in a long-ass time. It was insane and everybody had a blast.

Zedd nailed each set and had an amazing display and light show. Plus, he really talked to the crowd and you could get a feel for his personality and how he was doing and feeling in general.

It’s always exciting for talent on their first everythings—and it’s not easy like you would imagine.

Zedd we can’t wait to hear what you come up with your next album! Regardless the genre, it will be great. It’s what you put into your work and we all know, Anton likes to try different things with music.

And we’re sure glad he does—check out his interview below and let us know what you think about Zedd and his style!

Blessed Be!

