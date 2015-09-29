The Respect Ed Sheeran Has For The Wives of Other Men Will Make You Smile!

You know, it’s hard to find a guy who is respectful to women; but a man who respects marriage, that’s what’s up Ed.

Ed Sheeran recently did a performance with Beyoncé. But he didn’t make eye contact with her at all during the performance; and it was all because of his respect for marriage.

The 24 year-old singer opened up in a recent interview with “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show,” stating:

“It was cool! I had a conversation with her after it and I was like, ‘I hope you weren’t offended!’ because she was like looking at me, but I had my eyes closed the whole time and I was like, ‘I hope you weren’t offended that I didn’t want to make eye contact during that song,” Ed stated. “Well Jay [Z] was standing on the side of the stage, and the song is quite open and I just don’t want to make eye contact with someone’s wife when I’m singing lyrics like that.”

Aw, isn’t that simply amazing? I love seeing men who have a lot of respect and this small subtle jester just goes to show how much he respects relationships and just how big his heart is because not all men are like that, especially in the limelight.

It’s the small things that count. And if you haven’t seen the latest performance between Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé, check it out below! it’ was simply beautiful and the lyrics are amazing.

