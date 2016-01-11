If you watched the Golden Globes last night then you know that Lady Gaga received an award for “best actress in a limited series or TV movie,” for the role of “The Countess in “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga was actually up against some excellent talent including, Kristen Dunst (“Fargo), Queen Latifah (“Bessie”), Sarah Hay (“Flesh & Bone”) and Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”).

Lady Gaga felt as though this was one of the ‘greatest moments of her life, stating:

“This is one of the greatest moments of my life.” Lady Gaga continued to thank the cast and crew. The queen could barely keep it together but it was well deserved—and I love how she thanks other people for helping her shine. Did you know she wanted to be an actress before a musician?

You learn something new everyday, awesome job Gaga, you deserve it!

Blessed Be!

Lady Gaga Golden Globe Acceptance Speech Reveals a New Fact!

(Visited 146 times, 1 visits today)

Related