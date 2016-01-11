Robert De Niro is Zac Efron’s Dirty Grandpa!

I don’t know about you but I love films, I love everything about a film. It’s an art that allows me to escape my own reality and create ‘my own world.’ And that means I’m super excited about other producers and directors, talent and crew that have the same passion as I do for film. Why?

Because I love watching the magic they create on the big screen—the New Year has some exciting films coming to a theater near you. But Dirty Grandpa is one film you won’t want to miss!

The film will feature some of your favorite talent like Zoey Deutch, Robert De Niro, Zac Efron and many more. The writer John Phillips developed this idea of having ‘an uptight guy,’ get tricked into driving his Grandfather(who apparently seems to be a ‘former perverted Army general’), to Florida for spring break.

Zac Efron is super stoked to be working with Robert De Niro as he uploaded this picture to Instagram, captioning:

“It’s been a life long dream of mine to work with De Niro. Lo and behold, I spend most of the movie naked or in women’s clothing. And you know what…it was TOTALLY WORTH IT. I can’t wait for you to see @dirtygrandpa – it’s hilarious! Save the date for a wild (and really weird) ride on JAN 22”

I can only imagine the laughs we’ll get out of this “Dirty Grandpa.” You can expect to see the film hit theaters on Jan 22, 2016. Don’t forget to check out the trailer and let us know what you think about the film.

Dirty Grandpa Trailer

(Visited 632 times, 1 visits today)

Related