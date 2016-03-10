Rebel Wilson talks about possibly being roofied. Raising Awareness

Rebel Wilson speaks out to all men and women about a scary incident that happened on Wednesday night while she was at a club. The gorgeous lady just wanted to have a night out at a club and things took a turn when she had a drink but after only drink 1/3 of it she ‘knew something felt off’, tweeting:

“Hey guys, but especially to all the girls out there, please be super careful about what you drink when out at clubs and bars at night. I had one drink last night at a trendy club which I believe may have been spiked with something. I felt super tired and disoriented. I got home safely but woke up this morning feeling like I’d been hit by a truck. I never thought that would happen to me but if it does…. please act as soon as you feel something strange and get yourself to safety. Lucky for me, I only drank 1/3 of the drink and realized something wasn’t quite right in time to get home before it really hit me.”

Yikes, that sounds terrible. I’m glad she got home safely and I’m glad she is speaking out and telling other men and women to be safe. It’s a different world we live in now. Glad your safe and we hope you get feeling soon.

Blessed be.

