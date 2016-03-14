Ariana Grande talks new album with Ryan Seacrest

Ariana Grande has impressed us with her new song “Dangerous Woman,” and her recent interview with Ryan Seacrest was hilariously informative. Ryan Seacrest explains her new song as ‘making him want to slither,‘ saying:

“You can’t sit up straight and listen to that song, you slither, I don’t even know what that means. You wanna go horizontally,” continuing to tell her she should be excited.

Ariana Grande opened up about her new songs and ‘mature,’ album. And when Ryan asked what the reaction was when she first played “Dangerous Girl,” to her inner circle? She laughed, replying:

“Girl, girl.”

And seriously “Dangerous Girl,” does make you speechless. Her voice is damn near flawless. Grande describes the new album, saying:

“So, the album is definitely the next step for me. It still sounds like me but it feels like I’m a more mature evolved version, there’s a nice blend of R&B vibes and a nice blend of Pop vibes. The whole body of work is a little darker and sexier and more mature. But I’m really proud of it, there’s definitely a bit of a revolution. I feel like this song represents more accurately where I’m at now,” she stated, “and I feel like I want the [album] title to represent where I’m at as well. I want it to be strong and empowering because I’ve come into my own a little bit, where as before, I think I was afraid to be myself and make decisions and speak out about things I’m passionate about because I thought it would make me experience some of the stereotypes that women in power often face.” [ What a great way to celebrate Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Success! ]

And she’s even talked about growing up, if you haven’t seen the interview yet, check it out below. She also hinted at a new song title called, “Let Me Love You.” Excellent interview and Ari, you have done such a wonderful job from the beginning of your career to your evolution. Thanks for being a positive example and standing up for woman rights as well as putting forth a strong female independence with all that you do in life.

Blessed be.

Ryan Seacrest on air with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

