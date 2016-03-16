Adele stops concert to invite newly engaged couple on stage!

Adele blows us away with her live performances but there’s that loving part of Adele that literally makes me smile. During one of her performances in London (March 15) Adele invited a couple onstage after spotting the proposal during her hit “Hello.” If you haven’t seen the video check it out below and don’t forget to let us know what you thought.

Don’t you just love Adele and everything she does? She’s such a fantastic example to so many people.

Blessed be.

