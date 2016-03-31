Tia Mowry speaks up against those who body shame!

Tia Mowry is always putting smiles on the faces all over the world. She’s been a positive influence since her Sister-Sister days. The 37-year-old star is speaking up against body shamers and she’s not holding back any emotion or thoughts.

She took to Instagram and called out a troll who happened to comment on the stars weight. Mowry didn’t care to hear it, replying:

“I don’t normally do this, but I wanted to prove a point. I just posted a few days ago about embracing and uplifting others about body image. Here, @miekk_felt the need to say I was getting fat. I took a look at your profile and I was sad to see that you WORK for YOUNG African American girls aiding in their studies. I hope this isn’t what you would tell your girls? Does your BOSS know that this is how you degrade other WOMAN? @hbcutravelers Internet BULLYING is not cool and it needs to stop. Would you say this to my face? Is this how you speak to yourself when YOU look at yourself in the mirror. Again, I’m shining a light on this issue hoping to see change. Love and uplift!”

Soon after Mowry left the response the OP deleted their page. HBCUTravlers group did speak up in regards to the incident stating:

“”HBCUTravelers does not encourage bullying in any way, shape, or form. The organization is one that inspires African-American students to step out of their comfort zones and experience life from a different place in the world. To@tiamowry: the young lady you mentioned does not work for our organization, but was a supporter of our mission, which can be viewed on our website. You are beautiful inside and out, and it saddens me that she made the negative remark. We will be sure to use this incident to stand out against negativity! Please continue to inspire and uplift others 💕👑”

Tia girl, that’s what’s up right there—thank you for always being a good example even when you’re in the middle of the lime-light your positive vibes are shining. Body shaming isn’t cool and it’s unacceptable to bully people for the weight, looks or how someone chooses to live their life. It’s the one problem this world needs to start taking a little more seriously. People are always going through things in life, whether you know it or not. And bullying could push them to give up on life.

Shouldn’t life be about lifting other people up and attempting to see the good in others regardless if you have the same beliefs? It’s a lot easier to agree to disagree and move forward with respect, love and mutual understanding. So, get out there and love a little more!

Blessed be.

(Visited 247 times, 1 visits today)

Related