Nick Jonas and his AmA on Reddit will blow your mind!

Nick Jonas took to Reddit to hold an amazing AmA session (Ask Me Anything), where users are live with talent and can ask them any questions that cross their mind. Nick jumped onto Reddit first introducing himself properly saying:

“Hey Reddit, it’s Nick Jonas and you know the deal. I’m a cigar enthusiast, golfer, tuna fish sandwich artist, uncle, diabetic, snowboarder, singer, songwriter, actor, and recovering teen star.”

Nick Jonas started off by answering a question by Reddit user ‘superbity‘ asking:

“Thoughts on your ex Miley’s new(ish)… persona? Have you talked to her lately? Also, what is one thing about being a Disney channel star that would surprise people (not meant to be shitstirring, just something about the industry that people wouldn’t know about).”

Nick had no problem tackling the question replying:

“To answer the first part, it’s been a while since I spoke to Miley, but I think that the persona is awesome and I think that she is living proof that you can continue to evolve as an artist and a creator. And I’m a huge Woody Allen fan, so I’m looking forward to seeing the show that she’s doing with him.

As far as one thing people don’t know, I think the main thing is that it does actually give you good perspective on work ethics. People confuse being a young Disney star with just the pressures that you face which is one piece to it, but it’s more than just that.”

Reddit user “Drsela,” got down and dirty asking:

“How was it to shoot the slightly NSFW video with Tove Lo, and how was she to work with?” (I was actually wondering the same thing, I’m glad someone else had the same idea). Nick opened up about the shoot saying:

“Shooting the video itself was amazing. I knew that she would be famous when it came to the visuals for this video, which made the whole thing feel a lot better, because we do basically strip down to our underwear and roll around on the ground together. Which was…a little painful at times! But, a really fun video to shoot, and I loved seeing the reactions.”

And Reddit User “WakaFlakkaSeagulls,” wanted to more about his purity ring and asked Nick more about that stating:

“Thanks for doing the AMA. Not a huge fan, but I still respect your career. I’m not being snarky when I ask this, I’m seriously curious. Was the whole purity ring thing a part of your marketing to families and young kids. Or were you seriously about abstaining from gettin’ down and it was just publicized to give you guys a cleaner image? Did you just bail on it once a bunch fine women started throwing themselves at you? Or you still trying to be pure and whatnot? I’m just trying to understand because you should be able pull like Leo no problem.”

Now that’s quite the question but Nick Jonas didn’t stray from it, he’s an open book after all, saying:

“u/WakaFlakkaSeagulls, thanks for the question. And I don’t think you’re being snarky, I think it’s a very good question. I’d like to start by saying this: I came from an incredibly religious home, growing up my dad was a pastor, and much like The First Family or people in front of the public eye, we were highly scrutinized as a family within the church and looked at as, well I guess you would call an example of what that family image should be. So long before our career started in music, that was what we were dealing with.

There was a person in the church who at one point demanded that all the kids in the youth group put these purity rings on and make this commitment, so without a full understanding of what we were stepping into, we all made this commitment.

But as you do, you grow up, you live life, you gain some world perspective and you develop your own views and opinions as it relates to faith, as it relates to sex, and everything that falls under the bounds of what your parents teach you and what comes from religion and you get to make your own choices.

So I started making my own choices, fell in love with somebody, made the choice to have sex with them, and from that point on it was about me being a man and being okay with my choices. And then it related to my art and people’s view of me and the public eye.

I think it’s always about being comfortable and confident in who you are. I’ve got a lot of perspective and real care about sex from those days and specifically because people were watching us, because it was such a strange thing to a lot of people to wear these purity rings especially as young men in a pop boy band. But I think when I’m looking back on it, although it was challenging to live with that, to be seen and have that attached to our name was very tough. I think it was a good thing. It gave me a really good perspective to where as now my main thing is about being okay with who I am as a man and the choices I’ve made, and I think everyone should have a good and solid conversation with either their parents or loved ones about sex and about what they want to do with their life, because it shouldn’t be taboo. It’s a big part of who we are and what makes us human, and if we can’t address these things head on, then I think that it can really be challenging.”

And I don’t think the subject of Nick’s past and purity ring could have been addressed any better. Nick’s a down to earth individual and he doesn’t mind answering those tough questions that people are itching to know. Nick Jonas truly is a level headed person and it’s great to see that he doesn’t have a problem with being himself and opening up about who he is as a person.

Nick even happens to have a dream collaboration and he told Reddit more about it when user “oddfuture445,” asked:

“Any dream collaborations you have with any artist? And also do you listen to rap? If so which rappers are you into right now?” And Nick replied “I’d love to work with Kanye, and at some point in time Prince would be amazing as well. I had the chance to perform with Stevie Wonder at the Grammys with my brothers and play with Paul McCartney at the Whitehouse, so Prince is kinda like the completion to my Holy Trinity of music. I do listen to rap. I love the J. Cole album from last year and obviously Kendrick is amazing. And then of course everyone’s loving Panda by Designer right now.”

Maybe Nick Jonas can hit up Justin Bieber and connect the two? What do you guys think a collaboration between Nick Jonas and Kanye West would sound like? Honestly, I think they would create some great jams.

Nick continued answering questions and they truly give you great insight into his life and how he chooses to live. What did you guys think of the AmA with Nick Jonas? Did you learn anything new? If so, we would love to hear in the comments below!

