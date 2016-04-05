John Travolta and Ellen DeGeneres teach Ella how to parallel park!



John Travolta recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show and he opens up about his youngest daughter Ella and her dating life. John Travolta doesn’t want to know about her dating life and Ellen even makes her test her driving skills on the lot with parallel parking.

It's absolutely hilarious and if you haven't seen the video check out blow. Do you know how to parallel park and how old were you when you first got your learners permit or license? Let us know in the comments below

Blessed be.

John Travolta and Ellen DeGeneres | Hilarious!

[embed width=”123″ height=”456″]http://ellentube.com/videos/0_ta6vng94[/embed]

