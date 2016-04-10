Halsey performs “Castle,” on MTV Movie Awards!

Wow, it’s not a surprise that Halsey did an amazing job performing at the MTV Movie Awards. Her outgoing personality and style erupts when she takes the stage and she just debuted her new single “Castle,” at the MTV Movie Awards.

The single was actually featured in the film “The Huntsman: Winter’s War.” Halsey wore a gorgeous glistening bodysuit and matched everybody else on stage. The set up was excellent and so was her beautiful voice and confident attitude.

We’re not sure if you were able to catch the performance on the MTV Movie Awards but if you didn’t, check it out below and don’t forget to let us know what you thought of it in the comments below!

Blessed be.

