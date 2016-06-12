Selena Gomez: Pics and her tribute to Christina Grimmie at Revival Tour!

Selena Gomez: Honoring Christina Grimmie at concert in Miami, Florida!

Selena Gomez kicked off her 2016 “Revival Tour,” on May 6 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay. It’s nearly been a month and her latest performance in Miami on Saturday night (June 11, 2016) was nothing less than emotional.

Sel took the stage and prepared for her song “Nobody,” and that’s when high emotions began because she was feeling heartbroken about the murder of Christina Grimmie after her performance in Orlando, Florida at a meet and greet.

Tears began to stream down her face as she spoke to her family, friends and fans about Christina. She said:

“When she was 14, we met her and my parents and I signed her,” Gomez said, her voice cracking as she spoke. “One thing about Christina and her family is that she holds her faith so closely to her. And I think it’s not about a religion and it’s not about anything or good deeds. It’s just that she had faith, and I don’t really understand how this really happened, but I would like to dedicate this next song to her.”

Next, Sel made way to her special instrument of choice for the night, composed herself enough to perform one of Hillsong Worship’s song “Transfiguration,” in remembrance of Grimmie and all she’s given this world with her profound talent, beautiful personality and a voice great beyond measure.

There will be a candlelight vigil honoring Grimmie in her hometown in Evesham Township, Monday night (June 13, 2016). If you’re not in her home town you can always join in by lighting your own candle and uploading it to social media.

Let’s remember a classy lady who taught us to love, who had great faith and wanted to change the world for the better. Leave us your loving comments below. PCG is about bringing out the best in others and making them shine. Stay tuned for the latest positive celebrity gossip, film news and reviews.

Blessed be.

