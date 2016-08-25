Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez & Seth Rogen at WE Day! Yay for charity!

What is “WE Day,” and how are celebrities getting involved? It’s all about celebrating youth and making a difference within their local and global communities. WE Day explains more of the program and their goals:

“WE Day is a celebration of youth making a difference in their local and global communities. WE Schools is the yearlong program that nurtures compassion in young people and gives them the tools to create transformational social change. Together they offer young people the tools and the inspiration to take social action, empower others and transform lives—including their own”

What has WE Day done in the past?

“WE Day is a powerful, life-changing event that combines the energy of a live concert with the inspiration of extraordinary stories of leadership and change. WE Day brings together world-renowned speakers and award-winning performers with tens of thousands of young people to celebrate their contributions and kick-start another year of change. WE Day has evolved from a single event nearly eight years ago into a series of 14 stadium-sized events held across Canada, the United States and the UK. This past year, 200,000 students attended WE Day and left inspired to create change at local and global levels.”

I don’t know what you think but that’s pretty amazing. And I understand now why high-profile celebrities like Jennifer Hudson and Demi Lovato are getting involved. WE Day makes a HUGE difference in the lives of youth all over the world.

The We Day charity will be hosting it’s annual and second US national broad cast on August 28, 2016. You’ll be able to catch that about 7 p.m. / 6 p.m. CT. Don’t forget to expect some awesome guests like Kermit the Frog, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and many more high-profile celebrities because it’s going to be an event to remember for life.

Remember the pledge?

Demi Lovato is excited to be a part of the event saying:

“I’m proud to be a part of the WE Movement—part of a community made up of world-changers who are coming together to make a lasting, positive impact across America and the world.” Demi stated and continued “WE Day will unite and inspire Americans, reminding them that there is so much good and love in the world. I live WE every day and believe that by supporting one another we can truly change the world together.”

And even you can get involved by taking the pledge at WE.org—each pledge makes a huge difference and every $10 will be donated to charity. The goal is to help this charity grow and help domestic empowerment programs and even programs that are overseas. Big change happens by making small changes that eventually lead up to awesome and more positive changes in the world.

The ones we need the most and WE Day seriously knows what it’s doing to stand up for youth all over the world, don’t you think? Great job to everybody who took the time to put this together and a huge thank you to the talent that will be showing up to help make this happen.

