Selena Gomez teaches us to take care of our health!

Selena Gomez has always been a complete sweet-heart. And she doesn’t mind opening up that part of her heart that is vulnerable with her fans. It’s made some of her biggest hits so relatable and these songs then become someone’s rescue.

Music… When it comes out with emotion to back it up, it can change lives. And we’re glad that Selena Gomez has talent, creativity and personality to create music that helps change lives for the better. Selena Gomez has always been a positive influence in all the lives she comes into contact with in this world. (And I love how she carries herself so strongly). And many fans on social media can completely agree that Selena Gomez has saved many lives by being herself and speaking truthfully in all that she does with her career, her friends and even life in general.

The beauty has even been an example to us that have been battling any health issues. Did you guys know that Selena Gomez had to cancel the rest of her due to her autoimmune disease [Lupus]? It just so happens that it can cause a lot of issues with the body (health should always come first, regardless of who you are in this world) including swelling in the joints, skin, kidneys, blood, lungs and even heart.

This isn’t something to play with and that’s why it’s important Selena Gomez takes the time and rest she needs, anytime she needs to take a few steps back and focus on her life and health. Unfortunately, Lupus cannot be cured (it’s okay though) because she’s strong and lifestyle adjustments (like taking breaks when needed, medications and regular check-ups) can make living with Lupus a little more comfortable.

It was just in 2015 when Selena Gomez met up with Ellen DeGeneres and talked about the autoimmune disease saying:

“I think it was just very complicated because I didn’t understand and then that was something that I did want to keep private until my whole life suddenly wasn’t private,” Gomez stated. “So, it was my moment. I’m really honestly able to relate to people and I get it. It’s kind of one of those situations. You just have to take care of yourself.” She concluded.

It’s been over a year since the interview and we’re definitely glad to see that she’s taking the time she needs to rest and she’s being a great example to people all over the world because we all ‘need that break,’ for our health all-together, right?

And in a recent interview with PEOPLE it’s been announced that she’ll have to take a break saying:

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

And Kenneth M. Farber, the co-CEO and co-president of the Lupus Research Alliance opened up about her situation saying:

“It is not commonly known that depression, anxiety and panic attacks can be side effects of lupus. We are so proud of Selena for taking care of herself and bringing awareness to this sometimes very misunderstood illness.”

When it’s time to take a break, it’s time to take a break (some people like to see these trials as Gods way of saying ‘slow down,’) until you feel better. And we certainly hope anybody out there going through any type of sickness takes the time to rest, it’s vital.

Get better girl. Much love from us all.

Blessed be.

