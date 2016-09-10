Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears help Louisiana in a huge way!

It was just this week Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres are want to help Louisiana because of the floods. And Louisiana is near and dear to both Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres. The devastating floods have caused a lot of damage and now Ellen wants to help the schools particularly (this whole story is inspirational) and it’s beyond inspirational.

Haven’t seen the segment on The Ellen DeGeneres show then you can check it out below. The whole entire segment is beyond inspirational and it makes you very thankful for what you have in your life. You never know what can happen tomorrow and that’s why we should always strive to stand together because we all need a little help sometimes.

If you wan to lend a helping a hand you can check out the Baton Rouge Area Foundation [ http://www.braf.org/louisiana-flood-relief/ ]. You don’t have to be rich to make a difference. Remember even a dollar helps the community get closer to repairing the damage that it took from the floods.

Let us know what you about Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears teaming up to make a difference in the comments below. And if you're from the area we would love to hear from you. How are things going? We hope you're all well.

