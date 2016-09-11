Celine Dion opens up about her husbands passing on Ellen.

Celine Dion is absolutely adorable and she recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show (which air on Monday, September 12, 2016). Celine Dion gets down and raps some fan-favorite Rap songs.

The gorgeous 48-year-old singer even added a touch of ‘Celine,’ to the songs “Work it,” by Missy Elliott, “Hot in Here,” by Nelly, “Shots” by LMFAO featuring Lil’ Jon and last the fan-favorite “Work Bitch,” by Britney Spears.

And she even opened up about the passing of her husband Rene Angelil. She said:

“It is tough I have to admit but everything you just said is absolutely true. It’s part of our life and life has imposed this on him. That was his destiny and I still feel extremely fortunate that he has given me three magnificent children. Wonderful pieces of luggage. As an artist to feel confident and to have experience enough and to keep going. And I‘m well because he’s not suffering anymore. Because the hardest thing is not to lose somebody you love but to see them suffer.”

It might not be easy but she’s right, it’s a part of our life. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy because everybody has to grieve. Let us know what you think of her statement and don’t forget to check out the songs she Raps, it’s a great watch.

Blessed be.

