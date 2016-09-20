Ariana Grande performs live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

Ariana Grande has been blowing us away lately. And she looked absolutely adorable in her glasses while she hit the stage to perform on Monday evening at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City. Grande looked absolutely elegant on stage and her voice was beyond perfection.

The 23-year-old hit-maker was joined by musical theatre composer “Jason Robert Brown,” and “The Roots.” for her special performance of Jason’s song “Gave It Away.” The track was a bonus for those who bought the “Target Edition,” of Ariana Grande’s latest album “Dangerous Woman.”

It was an excellent performance and even Ari was excited and honored to perform. She took to Twitter and let her family, friends and fans know just how thankful she felt being able to perform one of Jason Robert Brown’s songs. She tweeted:

“@ArianaGrande: That was my favorite performance i’ve ever done i think. thanks @MrJasonRBrown for using my voice the way it’s meant to be heard. love you.”

And we love hearing her voice the way she feels it’s meant to be used because every-time she sings, she blows us away. Keep up the great work Ari, we love all the things you’ve been doing and how hard you have been working and we looking forward to learning more about your Dangerous Woman Tour.

If you haven’t heard her LIVE performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon then you can check it out below. Don’t forget to let us know what you thought of her performance and are you excited about Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour? Let us know if you’re going in the comments below.

Blessed be.

