Grace VanderWaal performs “I Don’t Know My Name,” On The Ellen Show!

Grace VanderWaal recently won “America’s Got Talent,” because of her talent, unique personality, amazing voice and creativity. This girl started singing and writing at such a young age and she’s only 12-years-old now. People have been referring to her as the next generations Taylor Swift and if you have kept up with our blog then you know that Taylor Swift even reached out the young AGT winner and congratulated her on the win and her of course, her future!

She did an amazing impression of Simon Cowell on The Ellen Show and even talked about what she wanted to do with the $1 million-dollars she won from America’s Got Talent. If you haven’t seen the amazing interview check it out because we’re sure you’ll laugh and you have to hear her LIVE performance of “I Don’t Know My Name,” because it’s just as good as the first time she performed the jam!

Let us know what you think in the comments below! Are you excited to see what type of music creates? (I know I am excited because she’s creative as ever). And I’m even more excited to watch her grow into a wonderful young lady. She’s going to have some amazing new music. I bet she’ll even collaborate with some great artists in the industry.

Blessed be!

