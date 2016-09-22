Johnny Depp will receive Charity Award for his support of cancer patients!

Cancer is terrible and chances are you know somebody that has had to battle this terrible disease. And if you don’t personally know somebody then you might have a friend who had to watch someone battle cancer. Patients are in need all over the world, it’s almost as if the C word is becoming an epidemic. Haven’t you noticed it seems like everything causes cancer now-a-days? That’s why it’s great to see that Johnny Depp has been helping Cancer patients who are in need of assistance.

Johnny Depp will be making his first public appearance to receive the award in a while. He’ll be accepting the inaugural Rhonda’s Kiss Healing and Hope Award. This organization has put a hardcore focus on helping cancer patients in need and it even puts on a concert to help patients. The proceeds from the concert will all go to the Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. Those who attend the event on November 3, 2016 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California wil l be able to see the 53-year-old accept the Award. Then attendee’s will be able to hear Weezer and Sugar Ray’s Mark McGarth perform.

Johnny Depp has opened up about Cancer and receiving the Award. He said:

“Cancer affects many lives and this year it was my family’s turn,” Depp said in a statement. “The team at Cedars-Sinai works tirelessly to help people in their darkest moments. Their work is invaluable to all of us, and I will support any opportunity to help shine a light on the cause through Rhonda’s Kiss.”

General admission for tickets are already sold out but there are still a limited number VIP tickets and you can take a look at those on their official website [ Rhonda Kiss ]. What a great way to help those battling that terrible disease, we can keep everybody who has a family member, friend and even those we don’t know in our thoughts because positive-vibes and prayers do make a difference.

