Kim Kardashian has nothing but good vibes for Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian don’t have a feud, even though media might make it seem that way most days.Wonderland magazine recently interviewed Kim for the 2016 fashion issue that will be available on US News stands next week.

The 35-year-old reality star opened up about her ‘speculated,’ feud with Taylor Swift. She had nothing but good vibes. She said:

“I never publicly talk bad about people. I still don’t feel like I have. I’m being honest. I’m a fan. I like her music. There was no shade.”

And when it comes to Kanye West being ‘unprepared for the paparazzi, she didn’t hold back saying he just wasn’t used to the constant attention. She said:

“When he was recording [2013 album] Yeezus, I was so pregnant and miserable. He had this aggression. You can hear it. He wasn’t used to this life with me. He was super famous before, but the paparazzi life is a different world.” [ Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna share Sex of their baby! ]

That would be pretty difficult to go from having a normal life, even though you’re doing well, to be stalked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, don’t you think? The shoot will be available in the US next week, so stay tuned because photographer Petra Collins did an amazing job capturing her beauty her gorgeous outfit, touching it off with a veil on her head. Erica Cornwall did a fantastic job as well, she helped with production and if you’re liking what you’ve seen so far, don’t forget to buy the official magazine and check out [ WonderlandMagazine.com ] for more on Kim Kardashian!

Blessed Be!

Kim Kardashian Wonderland interview http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-22-at-5.44.53-PM.png

Kim Kardashian Wonderland interview http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-22-at-5.45.05-PM.png

Kim Kardashian Wonderland interview http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-22-at-5.45.23-PM.png

Kim Kardashian Wonderland interview http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-22-at-5.45.43-PM.png

Kim Kardashian Wonderland interview http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-22-at-5.45.56-PM.png

Previous Image Next Image info heading info content



(Visited 147 times, 1 visits today)