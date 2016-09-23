Daniel Radcliffe admits he ‘would love to’ have a role on Game of Thrones!

Daniel Radcliffe looked amazing while promoting his new film “Imperium,” this morning on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show at BBC Radio Two Studios in London, England. It’s been a great Friday (September 23, 2016) for Daniel as he’s also suited up for his “Swiss Army Man,” première. The other film that actually premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Daniel recently opened up about the roles he would love to have and being on “Game of Thrones,” is on that list. And he even admitted he would love to see his character killed in some fascinating way. Daniel opened up to Digital Spy. He said:

“I would love to,” he excitedly stated. “If they want to just bring me in and f**king kill me, I would be so happy to do that.”

How fun is that? Daniel Radcliffe is always up for anything and that’s what makes him such a successful actor. We’re glad that he has such an open mind about roles. Get ready for his new film “Imperium,” which is supposed to hit UK cinemas on September 23, 2016. Swiss Army Man has already been out as of September 30, 2016.

Let us know what you think of Daniel Radcliffe and the films he’s been able to act in, like Harry Potter? And would you like to see him in “Game of Thrones?” How would you like to see him killed off? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe to our Newsletter. It’s easier to stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be.

Imperium Official Trailer 1 (2016) – Daniel Radcliffe Movie

(Visited 129 times, 1 visits today)

Related