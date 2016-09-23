Eminem and Skylar Grey dropped “Kill for You,” collaboration! Check it out!

That’s right Eminem and Skylar Grey have joined together in the studio and they’ve created magic. Skylar Grey and his new song “Kill For You,” will be appearing on Grey’s upcoming album “Natural Causes.”

And when it comes to working with Eminem (Marshall) she was ‘stoked.’ She said:

“Since the first day I started writing ‘Kill for You,’ I thought the Bonnie and Clyde message would be more powerful as a duet,” Grey tells Rolling Stone. “I was stoked when Marshall put a verse on it.”

And if you remember Skylar Grey has worked with Eminem in the past. She’s worked on all three versions of “Love the Way You Lie,” she even appeared as a vocalist alongside Eminem on Dr. Dre’s “I Need a Doctor.” Grey is not new when it comes to working with Eminem as she even worked with Eminem on his song “A**hole”

Skylar Grey’s new album “Natural Causes,” is set to release on September 23, 2016 (which is today) and today is a big day for Skylar because her tour kicks off today in San Francisco at “The Lode,” at Regency.

Skylar Grey – Kill For You (Audio) ft. Eminem

