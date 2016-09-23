Gwen Stefani stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show & talks Blake Shelton & Wedding!

Gwen Stefani stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talks about Blake Shelton, tour and her kids. How much more fun can this Ellen DeGeneres show get? Gwen Stefani stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show and it will be airing today (September 23, 2016). The interview took place at Ellen’s studio in Los Angeles. It was an excellent interview because we got an inside look at Gwen and her tour life, her love life and how her kids enjoy jumping on a tour bus and traveling around the United States because how many kids get to do that in their life?

The gorgeous 46-year-old entertainer spoke to Ellen about visiting Blake on The Voice set, she said:

“I got to go down to the set a few times, and it was really fun. It’s surreal,” Gwen told Ellen. “You’re there and you’re like, ‘I’m not on the show and it’s Miley and it’s Alicia. I mean, I love both of them. I know both of them and they’re both so talented in their own ways, and it’s so fun to see them interact.”

And when Ellen asked to let her know when Blake And Gwen would be getting married. Gwen replied laughing. She said:

“Oh, you’re crazy.” “Just let me know,” Ellen added. “OK,” Gwen promised. “I’ll let you know.”

How cute! We are so glad that Gwen has been having a wonderful time on tour with her kids. And Blake has been doing a wonderful job on “The Voice,” with Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine who just had a baby.

We do know that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton want to get married by the end of the year because of their other interviews. But what we do not know about Gwen and Blake is the exact day, which is a given because they need privacy on this special day. But there’s no issue sending them lots of love and congratulations because they deserve it. Love is such an amazing emotion to feel for

