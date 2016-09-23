Shawn Mendes slays ‘Fall Songs,’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

Shawn Mendes showed up at The Tonight Show to sing #FallSongs from Twitter. It’s absolutely on-point. Jimmy Fallon and Shawn Mendes made a good team on two of those songs (I didn’t know Jimmy Kimmel had such good harmony, lol).

Mendes sang different renditions of these “fall themed,” tweets to the audience. The tweets all relate to fall but are themed with some of our fan-favorite hit songs. And (my favorite) one Twitter user (@ZackATtack1200) had the perfect “Fall Song,” for Mendes to sing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He tweeted:

“@ZackAttack1200: Look at the leaves/ Look how they fall on you / And all around you too / They were all yellow #FallSongs”

Shawn Mendes even sang some “Fall Songs,” with the Adele rhythm. Check out the video and don’t forget to let us know which fall song was your favorite. If you haven’t yet (and you like what you read) then subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter. It’s easier to stay up-to-date on the latest entertainment news.

Blessed be.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Shawn Mendes | #FallSongs with Shawn Mendes |

Shawn Mendes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Shawn Mendes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-23-at-10.20.48-AM.png

Shawn Mendes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-23-at-10.20.52-AM.png

Shawn Mendes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-23-at-10.21.06-AM.png

Shawn Mendes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-23-at-10.21.12-AM.png

Shawn Mendes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-23-at-10.21.30-AM.png

Shawn Mendes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-23-at-10.22.00-AM.png

Shawn Mendes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Screen-Shot-2016-09-23-at-10.22.19-AM.png Previous Image Next Image info heading info content



<

(Visited 800 times, 1 visits today)