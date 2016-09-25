Taylor Lautner, John Stamos & Lea Michele at iHeartRadio Music Festival!

The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on (September 24, 2016) was nothing less than amazing. Even talent who didn’t perform were on the red-carpet and they looked fantastic and ready to enjoy an evening in Las Vegas with great performances.

Lea Michele posed on the red carpet and attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2016. She took to Instagram and tweeted a picture of her standing outside her plane ready to fly to Las Vegas. She looked absolutely breath-taking in her silver and black long-sleeved mini-dress and strapped sandals.

The 30-year-old actress was joined by her Scream Queens co-star, Taylor Lautner and John Stamos.

And they were able to pose together before they headed in to enjoy iHeartRadio Music Festival 2016. And we’re sure they did because throughout the night we were able to see the camera stroll by and John Stamos was always smiling.

Lea Michele at iHeart Radio Music Festival 2016 http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Lea-Michele.png

