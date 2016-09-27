Britney Spears joins cancer charity event! Check it out!

Well, if you’ve ever wanted to go ride a bike with a celebrity like… ohhhh say, Britney Spears then you might be in luck and it’s all for a fantastic cause.

The 34-year-old singer will be taking part in a charity cycling event in Las Vegas (where she currently lives). XCYCLE will be taking place on October 27, 2016 and only 25 lucky winners will get a chance to join in on the charity and ride with Britney Spears.

Let’s keep in mind that this is a charity event and joining her will not come cheap because VIP sponsorship packages run between $10,000- $50,000 and all proceed will be going toward the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s “One Year One Home Capital Campaign.” And that means that the funds will ‘help enable the NCCF to continue to serve pediatric and adult clients at one convenient valley location.”

Britney Spears is excited to take part in the charity. She opened up about XCYCLE. She said:

“Doing this charity ride with my friends at XCYCLE is a rewarding and fun way to raise money for Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, an amazing organization that supports children and their families in need.”

Britney Spears has been able to contribute over $450,000 to the NCCF in donations. And all the money has come from her t-shirt sales at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. And her private appearances.

That’s what’s up right there, good on you girl and did you know that family, friends and fans can make donations to the campaign? (Fans can donate by clicking [ here ] and you’ll be directed to XCYCLE’s official website). You’ll be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas. And you’ll get to watch Britney Spears show “Piece of Me,” at Planet Hollywood.



Donate to @NVCCF to win a trip to Vegas or to join me for my Piece Of Me Charity Ride at @XCYCLELV 💙 https://t.co/sV4mOso1kO — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 22, 2016

