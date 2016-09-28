Miley Cyrus shares thoughts on life, career, family & more! Check it out!

Miley Cyrus recently interviewed with Elle magazine and she’s talking about her Hannah Montana days. It may seem like a long time ago but it was Hannah Montana that got Miley Cyrus started in the business and that means she was super excited to even think she could work for Disney Channel.

But did you know she wasn’t the highest paid cast member on Hannah Montana? That’s right, she opened up to Elle about working for Disney but stayed humble. She said:

“Even though my dad was in the industry, he so wasn’t. But he was very smart—we have a huge farm in Nashville that he bought for nothing, and now it’s, like, a music capital. But I did not grow up spoiled in any way. I just wanted to be on TV. I mean, at one point—they’ll probably kill me for saying it—I was probably the least paid person on my [Hannah Montana] cast because I didn’t know any better. I was just like, I can be on Disney! Yeah, I want to do it! My name was Miley on my show, but I didn’t own my name—we didn’t think about that. Like, Yeah, you can use my name on your show, sure! My mom started understanding how many people take advantage of a child, so she hired smart people to protect me in that way. I’m happy that when I was younger, people protected me and put me in a position where I can now control my music.”

And she also talked about other people in her life who supported her while she was growing up in the industry and today. She said:

“I’ve had a lot of good people in my life. This one little tattoo I have is of [a note from] Johnny Cash; he was a friend of my dad’s. The people I had around me as I was growing up [brought] good energy—their true love for music and just being good people. They’re not pop stars—they’re country singers—and they’re so down to earth. I learned that that’s how you are as a musician: Just because you’re an artist doesn’t give you an excuse to be an asshole. I feel like a lot of famous people think that they’re doing a good thing by being kind. They’re like, “Hey, I could be an asshole, but I’m not! Isn’t it so cool that I’m so down to earth?” Like, No, you’re not!

Elle revealed she [Miley Cyrus] remembers most of her fans. But there are sometimes when she’s not as good with names. She said:

“I remember a lot of people, but when I meet people and I’m stoned, I’m not as good with names. But I’ll remember my fans who’ll wait outside. There’s some in the bigger cities who are there all the time. I actually saw one kid, who’s probably been standing outside for eight years, transition from male to female. I helped her through that process—when she had on just the fingernails, I was like, Yes! Get it! We’re about the same age, so you kind of grow up with your fans. Pop stars will have their favorite fans and [say], Oh, you know her? I know her, too; she’s so cute. Britney knows her, too.”

And when it comes to Britney Spears, they’re pretty close, she opened up about their relationship. She said:

“[My manager] works with her; we’ve stayed close because of that. She’s a little distant in her world. I just want Britney to be happy. Every time she puts out new music, I’m like, Is that what she wants to be doing? Or does she just want to chill? She’s looking so good right now, and looking happy.” And when asked if they text, she joked. “I’m not sure if Britney knows how to text. [Laughs] I think I’ve actually texted her twice.”

Most people know that Miley Cyrus is very open about her sexuality. And that’s exactly what she proudly did for Elle. She said:

“I relate so much to it. It’s very strange, because I’m not sexually confused in any way. I’m very much—the word is pansexual.” But since many people are not sure what “Pansexual,” means, she was asked to define it, in her own way. She continued. “That just means everyone. It doesn’t stop at girl, boy, or if someone’s in a transition. I don’t see people ever for who they were before who they are right now. I think of who I was before who I am right now; that’s a transition in itself. Everyone is constantly transitioning. When there’s a thing you have to do, you have to do it. That’s how I got with [Saturday Night Live]; every time I was like, Why am I here? I’m so scared. You’re about to be live!”

