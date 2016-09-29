Miley Cyrus gives Ellen DeGeneres molly & hosts her show!

What happens when you’re a very high profile television host? Better yet, what happens when you’re Ellen DeGeneres and you take a sick day because you’re not feeling well? Miley Cyrus makes her way down to the studio and takes over the show. And it was absolutely excellent, you guys have to see this because we know you’ll laugh.

“I know all of you came to see Ellen, so, I’m going to do my best to make you very happy, I’m dressed like her, I smell like her and just before I came out here I kissed a girl. So, uh—thank you for making me feel very welcomed. Thank you for staying. I’ll admit, I’m a bit nervous because I’ve never hosted a show with my cloths on before, so this is so weird. “ Miley joked. “Don’t worry you guys Ellen will be fine but she just isn’t feel, so, she’s asked me to fill in and of course I said yes for my girl and I gave her a bunch of molly to make her feel better. She laughed as she joked. “ It’s working, seriously, I’m really honored to be here. Ellen thank you for asking, we all want you to feel better very soon.” [ Miley Cyrus shares thoughts on life, career, family & more! Check it out! ]

Alright, Miley Cyrus is an excellent host, she knows how to give a good laugh, keep the audience engaged and she knows how to be herself, which is exactly what Ellen DeGeneres would want the most out of somebody taking over her shift on The Ellen DeGeneres show.

Miley Cyrus hosts the Ellen Show!

