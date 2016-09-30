Kesha talks body shaming after 2016 Presidential Debate!

Kesha has always been the type of personality that helps other people. And (I’m assuming) after she heard what Donald Trump said about Miss Universe, she wasn’t too happy. Kesha Sebert is one that loves to stand up for the rights of others and she’s completely against body-shaming.

The truth is Kesha knows what it’s like to be bullied about her body and she suffered a great deal because she had to go through those trials with people who didn’t respect her as a person. And that’s why she’s being a strong voice to support Alicia Machado.

Alica has been getting quite a bit of attention because she was referred to as “somebody who likes to eat a lot,” by Presidential candidate Donald Trump. And to make matters worse it was right after she took the crown in 1996. But what brought such a terrible comment out this many years later? The fact that Hillary Clinton pointed out how often he body-shames other women. This all went down during the 2016 Presidential Debate.

Sadly, during and interview with Fox and Friends… Donald Trump stood by his comments. And according to the New York Times, he even went as far as to say:

“She gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a problem.”

I’m not sure about you but that’s quite negative and we’re glad Kesha Sebert had a take on what Donald Trump said about Alicia Machado. She said:

“I want to give my support and respect to you, Alicia. You did not deserve to be shamed by this monster. Your body is NO ONE else’s business. Donald Trump said that your body or weight was an issue (which makes me so sad and just sick). but, I find the real problem here being his bloated, arrogant ego and offensive, racist, misogynist verbal diarrhea. he is a bully. WORDS mean something, and can be extremely hurtful and dangerous. They stay deep inside you and can affect your emotional and mental health. I know this from personal experience. They are hard, and sometimes impossible, to ever forget. please don’t let him get to you any longer, instead realize that you are a strong woman and a beautiful role model for standing up and telling the truth, even if it hurts to remember it. much love, and mad respect ❤️🙏🏻❤️”

It's amazing how much words can affect a person but it's when I see talent reach out for one another like this, I can't help but smile. Love is all the world needs to have a little peace. The problem is people just don't take the time to stop and pass on the love. What do you guys think about the comment? Let us know below

