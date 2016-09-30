SNL star Pete Davidson tells HIGH TIMES pot help his Crohn’s Disease!

Pete Davidson is a comedian that seriously knows how to keep an audience engaged. He’s always looking to make people laugh on Saturday Night Live. And now he’s speaking up about his disease what keeps him in the industry. This miracle plant makes it possible for us to see Pete Davidson in all the hilarious films and television performances.

He’s best known for his roles in Trainwreck, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Archie Black and of course Saturday Night Live.

High Times magazine recently interviewed the star and he opened up about what helps him with his Crohn’s disease. He said:

“I got Crohn’s disease when I was 17 or 18, and I found that the medicines that the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things… weed would be the only thing that would help me eat. I work really f*cking hard and I take care of my sh*t and I need weed in order to do that. I’m sick, I have Crohn’s … so it sucks.” [ Pete Davidson and Nick Jonas caused an affair on SNL! ]

Honestly, medical marijuana has helped many people through disease. And we’re glad that Pete Davidson has opened up about using this as medicine for his Crohn’s disease. He’s honestly brave because it’s still quite controversial but we believe that it has it’s place in the world when used properly and prescribed by a doctor.

What do you guys think about Pete Davidson’s interview with High Times. Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter. It’s easier to stay up-to-date on the latest entertainment news.

Blessed be.

