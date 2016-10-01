The Congo War: Ben Affleck fights conflict in the Congo!

The Congo war is a huge problem but Ben Affleck has taken action to make a difference.

Ben Affleck might be best known for his acting, writing and directing career but when he’s not behind the camera or creating magic on the computer, he’s volunteering his time to make the world a better place and help with the humanitarian crisis in the world.

Did you know that the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sometimes been known as Africa’s very first World War? When the fighting occurred it involved seven neighboring nations. In fact it has been proven to be the planet’s deadliest conflict since World War II. And sadly, this war never even caught the attention of media.

The conflict has only continued because the lack of infrastructure, having little law and a lot of poverty.

Resulting in poor diets, schooling and death. There are more than 5 million people have died because of the conflict. Sadly, it hasn’t been reported on the news as much as it should because this country has is so vast and remote it’s impossible to access many these areas.

Ben Affleck is tired of seeing the problems in the Congo continue to go on and that’s why he created the Eastern Cogno Initiative (ECI). This initiative creates grants and is an advocacy organization which focuses on investing time and effort on the people of Eastern Congo. And according to [ www.easterncongo.org ] Ben Affleck has been at this since about 2007. It said:

“Since 2007, Ben has made nine trips to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with a focus on the eastern provinces. He has focused on understanding the causes and consequences of the region’s decade’s long conflict, and learning about local, African-led solutions to the problems affecting the DRC. In May 2008, a film crew from ABC’s Nightline joined Ben on a trip to the DRC, meeting with a diverse set of individuals – including President Joseph Kabila; former armed group leader Laurent Nkunda; refugees and internally displaced people; former child soldiers; and leaders from local and international NGOs, among others – to gather a range of viewpoints on the issues in the region. Nightline produced a full episode about the trip narrated by Ben; it aired in June 2008. In late 2008, he directed a short film and public service announcement, “Gimme Shelter,” about the humanitarian crisis in the DRC. The film was utilized as part of the UNHCR’s international campaign to aid those displaced by violence. Ben has testified before Congress four times to advocate for U.S. and international engagement in Congo, most recently before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Projects in March 2015. In addition to extensive travel throughout the DRC, Ben’s learning and advocacy trips have taken him to Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Republic of Congo, Sudan and Zanzibar. He is a longtime political activist and strong supporter of many charitable organizations, such as Feeding America, A-T Children’s Project, and the Jimmy Fund.”

Goodness? Isn’t that just such an amazing project? And all you have to do to take part in this initiative is go to their official website. You can donate even a dollar—trust me, it makes a difference. And help change the lives of the people in Congo.

Check out the pictures of Ben Afflecks visit to the Congo below. He had a lot to say during his visits. And we’re certain he’s made a huge impact over there, which is one hard goal. That’s what’s up, we just have to give Ben a huge high-five because this is the kind of work we love to see going on in the world.

What do you guys think about the Congo war? It’s tough to see such wonderful people and children go through hard times (knowing I have everything I need surrounding me, I cannot wait until the day I can travel and help make a difference in the lives of others all over the world). Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And don’t forget (if you like what you read) you can subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter. It’s easier to stay up-to-date on the latest celebrity gossip, charity news and film news because it goes straight to your inbox.

Blessed be.

