Kim Kardashian was robbed while in Paris & we’re sending love.

Kim Kardashian has had a rough start to the morning but she’s staying strong and has a lot of support from her family, friends and fans. The gorgeous reality star was in her hotel room on Monday morning when some men entered her room and stole everything they could get their hands on and that has so far accumulated in $10 million-dollars in stolen items.

James Corden, Chrissy Teigen and Pier Morgan have taken to Twitter to support Kim Kardashian during this hard time. And let’s remember that she’s a mother and has children. This isn’t something to be jumping on Twitter or any social media about and joking about the robbery because it’s been happening and it’s unacceptable.

Kim Kardashian is a mother and she has people who love her a lot (just like we all do) and this isn’t something to be joking about because robbery isn’t entertainment. This is a serious situation and we’re glad to know that some people are seeing the seriousness of this case.

James Corden took to Twitter to support Kim Kardashian. He said:

“People making jokes about @KimKardashian tonight would do well to remember that she’s a mother, a daughter, a wife, a friend. Be nice or shut up.”

And Christine Teigen opened up on Twitter as well. She said:

“Some sh*t just isn’t funny. I see you trying but it isn’t. And continued on in another tweet. “ Fame is interesting. Celebs are supposed to love you guys while also knowing you’d make a meme of our dead bodies to get retweets.”

Piers Morgan had some touching supportive words as well. He said:

“Feel very sorry for @KimKardsahian. Must have been a terrifying experience. #Paris #Robbery”

This Monday I’d like to ask all of you to be kind to one another and learn to love. Let’s not make fun of other people in our world, what’s the point? Whether you’re rich, poor or in the middle, it shouldn’t matter because we all have worth, we all have different careers and we all have differences but that doesn’t mean we can’t be respectful to one another. Feel free to send in your Monday Motivations and love in the comments below.

Blessed be.

(Visited 212 times, 1 visits today)