The 2016 Humanitarian Award goes to Steven Tyler! Check it out!

The 2016 Humanitarian Award has been announced and it’s well deserved because Steven Tyler has been working hard to help girls who have been through trauma heal from their neglect and abuse. The Hospitality Committee for United Nations Delegations want to honor Steven Tyler at the Ambassadors’ Ball on December 3, 2016 in New York.

Steven Tyler has worked in a partnership with Youth Villages though Janie’s Fund, which he created in 2015 to help those girls through their trials from the trauma and abuse. The 2016 Humanitarian Award means a lot to Steven Tyler. And he’s opened up about the problem stating that it “broke his heart,” to see the amount of abuse going on in just America. He said:

“As a father to three daughters, a son, and, now a grandfather, it broke my heart to learn that each year in America alone 700,000 children are victims of serious abuse or neglect and 68,000 will be sexually abused,” Tyler stated. “All abuse is wrong — verbal, physical, sexual, emotional. We need to have better ways as parents to help our children and support them. Way too many kids are experiencing abuse, and we want to change that. Enough is enough.”

And he couldn’t be closer to the truth because all abuse is unacceptable. It’s important to remember if you’re a victim to speak up and tell someone you trust. Steven Tyler has been through a lot in his life and he knows just how much it can affect the lives of those suffering. He said:

"I personally know how addiction can fracture lives," Tyler said. "I don't wish that on anyone. To use my voice and the voices of many others to help these girls once again find their voice is my mission."

Personally, I think he deserves the 2016 Humanitarian Award. Youth Villages is a private nonprofit organization that helps more than 22,000 of America’s most vulnerable children and families each year in 12 states and Washington, D.C. Youth Villages has been recognized by Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report, and was identified by The White House as one of the nation’s most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. For more information about Youth Villages. You can visit youthvillages.org. For more information on Janie’s Fund go to janiesfund.org.

